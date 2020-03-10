Lake View Fishery gears up for Middy Autumn/Winter series final

With the Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Series Final fast approaching, Lake View Fishery welcomed a bumper field of 36 anglers for the penultimate qualifier on Saturday.

With four lakes used, Daz Sly came out on top of the 54th match in the series with a haul of 65lb 7oz, taken from peg three on canal, a lake which dominated the day.

He edged out Mick Beckhurst by three pounds, with four of the top five weights all coming from canal.

But having already made it through to Saturday’s final, the qualifying place went to Stamford angler Neal Barlow who finished third on the day with 46lb 2oz - the top weight on serpent, taken from peg 25.

Last Wednesday’s qualifier was won by Beckhurst who took 56lb from peg one, on river, with a haul twice as heavy as runner-up Baz Bright’s total.

John Wake took top weight on stream (23lb from peg 20) to earn overall third place and the qualifying spot.

Results (top five) –

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier match 53: 1 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 56lb 2oz (river peg 1), 2 Baz Bright (Drennan/RAF) 28lb 4oz (river 12), 3 John Wake (Shimano) 23lb 10oz (stream 20), 4= Steve Nattrass (Burts Baits) 20lb 8oz (stream 9), 4= Sean Huggins 20lb 8oz (stream 12).

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier match 54: 1 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 65lb 7oz (canal peg 3), 2 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 62lb 12oz (canal 24), 3 Neal Barlow (Sutherland News) 46lb 2oz (serpent 25), 4 John Shellard (Drennan) 44lb (canal 30), 5 Gary Watred 41lb 1oz (canal 17).

Sunday Open: 1 John Baker (LVS) 59lb 8oz (canal 17), Golden Peg winner, 2 Jimmy Fowkes (Drennan/Dynamite/Trentman) 52lb 12oz (canal 13), 3 Pete Exton (LVS) 52lb 10oz (canal 30), 4 Tony Blackwell (LVS 44lb 7oz (canal 3), 5 Steve Ward 44lb 7oz (canal 3).