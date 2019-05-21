Lake View Fishery: Checkley bosses qualifier with 142lb haul

Have your say

Ben Checkley dominated last Wednesday’s Spring/Summer Series qualifier at Lake View with the week’s biggest match weight.

The Lake View Select angler netted 142lb from peg nine on stream to finish almost 45lb clear of nearest challenger Andy Searle.

Second place was good enough to qualify for Jack Danby on Saturday EMN-190521-160727002

Saturday’s qualifier produced a much closer match with just three pounds separating the top three.

John Baker took the win with 112lb, but having already made it through to he August two-day final, his place went to Jack Dandy who finished just a few ounces back.

Two more anglers easily topped the 100lb mark at the Sunday Open where Jimmy Fowkes won with 139lb from stream peg 14.

Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series Match 21: 1 Ben Checkley (LVS) 142lb 2oz (stream 9), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 98lb 4oz (serpent 14), 3 Dave Harper (LVS) 93lb 8oz (stream 1), 4 Steve Haywood (Middy) 92lb 4oz (stream 10), 5 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 90lb 8oz (serpent 10).

Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series match 22: 1 John Baker (LVS) 112lb 8oz (stream 6), 2 Jack Danby (Dynamite Baits) 111lb 10oz (stream 3), 3 Michael Elliott 109lb 2oz (river 12), 4 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 80lb 6oz (canal 30), 5 Jimmy Aley (LVS) 77lb 6oz (canal 3).

Sunday Open: 1 Jimmy Fowkes (Dynamite Baits/Matrix/Trentmen) 139lb 14oz (stream 14), 2 Carl Sutton 120lb 12oz (stream 1), 3 Danny Higgins (Dynamite/Trentmen) 92lb 12oz (stream 20), 4 Steve Haywood (Middy) 81lb 8oz (serpent 20), 5 Brian Greenbury (Drennan) 76lb 8oz (serpent 2).