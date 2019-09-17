Lake View Final qualifier White just shy of successive wins

Have your say

Brian Greenbury and Dave White booked their places early for next year’s autumn/winter series final at Lake View Fishery.

Both narrowly came through the tightest of matches, with White finishing with 73lb on canal peg 12, less than two pounds ahead of Dave Harper who topped the lagoon weights with 71lb.

Dave White was just a pound shy of back-to-back wins at Lake View EMN-190917-160225002

Competition was closer still at Saturday’s qualifier where less than three pounds separated the top three.

Greenbury landed 57lb from river peg 20, denying White back-to-back wins by just a pound, with the runner-up taking a golden peg bonus for having top weight on stream.

Daz Sly was just two pounds further back in third place.

Latest results (top five):

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier match 3: 1 Dave White (LVS) 73lb 12oz (canal peg 12), 2 Dave Harper (LVS) 71lb 6oz (lagoon 4), 3 Neal Barlow (Sutherland News) 53lb 3oz (lagoon 20), 4 Andy Searle (LVS) 51lb 8oz (canal 12), 5 Steve Nattrass (Burt Baits) 40lb 4oz (canal 6).

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier match 4: 1 Brian Greenbury (Drennan) 57lb 7oz (river peg 20), 2 Dave White (LVS) 56lb 5oz (stream golden peg 20), 3 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 54lb 9oz (river 4), 4 Jimmy Aley (LVS) 44lb 7oz (river 15), 5 Steve Haywood (Middy) 43lb 8oz (river 10).

Sunday Open: 1 Andy Bailey 78lb 1oz (canal peg 5), 2 Steve Nattrass (BurtsBaits) 74lb 7oz (canal 12), 3 Jack Danby (Dynamite Baits) 65lb 7oz (canal 19), 4 Steve Haywood (Middy) 58lb 7oz (canal 30), 5 Dave Harper (LVS) 40lb 11oz (canal 24).