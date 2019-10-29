Lake View: Birthday boy Sly lands Lake View final spot

Have your say

Daz Sly earned an extra birthday gift on Saturday by claiming a spot at the Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter series final.

Sly won the day’s qualifier with a haul of 66lb, pipping runner-up Paul Taylor by just two pounds.

The week’s other qualifying spot went to Andy Searle after he took the honours at last Wednesday’s match.

Searle caught the week’s biggest total, his 94lb 11oz from peg 17, finishing well clear of the rest as river dominated proceedings.

Mick Beckhurst topped the weights on stream with 66lb from peg five, for fifth place overall.

Results (top five) –

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier match 15: 1 Andy Searle (LVS) 94lb 11oz (river peg 17), 2 Andy Bailey 76lb 12oz (river 1), 3 Brian Greenbury (Drennan) 72lb 3oz (river 4), 4 Shaun Grewcock 70lb 8oz (river 8), 5 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 66lb 9oz (stream 5).

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier match 16: 1 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 66lb 3oz (canal peg 15), 2 Paul Taylor 64lb 4oz (canal 9), 3 Steve Haywood (Middy) 57lb (canal 11), 4 Shaun Butler 50lb (canal 13), 5 Dave Smith (LVS) 49lb 10oz (canal 3).

Sunday knock-up: 1 Mike Tyrer 26lb 8oz (lagoon peg 22), 2 Tony Blackwell (LVS) 20lb 12oz (lagoon 10), 3 Pete Exton (LVS) 10lb 4oz (lagoon 25), 4 Tom Newton 5lb 14oz (lagoon 7), 5 Bob Dyer DNW (lagoon 4).