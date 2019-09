Lake View angling: Clean sweep for dominant Bailey

Have your say

Andy Bailey and Jack Danby became the latest anglers to qualify for the autumn/winter series final at Lake View Fishery.

Bailey finished 15lb clear at last Wednesday’s qualifier to win, and then took the golden peg and victory three days later with a 100lb haul.

The qualifying spot was passed down to Danby who finished second with 73lb.

Latest results (top five):

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Series Match 5 – 1 Andy Bailey 85lb 12oz (stream peg 13), 2 Dave White (LVS) 70lb 3oz (river 13), 3 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 69lb (stream 3), 4 Wayne Smith 60lb 5oz (stream 9), 5 Brian Greenbury (Drennan) 56lb 8oz (river 1).

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Series Match 6 – 1 Andy Bailey 100lb 1oz (canal golden peg 15), 2 Jack Danby (Dynamite Baits) 73lb 8oz (marina 22), 3 Steve Haywood (Middy) 67lb 13oz (canal 7), 4 Jimmy Aley (LVS) 62lb 13oz (canal 10), 5 Dave Smith (LVS) 50lb 2oz (marina 1).

Sunday Open – 1 Andy Bailey 53lb 1oz (river peg 15), 2 Jack Danby (Dynamite Baits) 51lb 11oz (river 20), 3 John Baker (LVS) 50lb 8oz (river 10), 4 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 47lb 10oz (river 3), 5 Clive Hamilton 42lb 2oz (river 18).