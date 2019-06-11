Lake View angling: Blackwell and Bonson book final berths

Have your say

A haul of 37lb was enough for Tony Blackwell to qualify for the Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series two-day final.

With the top four all having qualified previously, fifth place took the place at last Wednesday’s qualifier at Lake View Fishery, with Blackwell taking 37lb 2oz.

Saturday’s qualifier Rich Bonson finished seventh in a well-contested match, finishing just 12 ounces off fifth place with 57lb.

Match winners were Bob Greenbury (Wednesday - pictured) and Jimmy Fowkes (Saturday) with 88lb and 76lb respectively.

Dave Smith claimed the week’s biggest match haul at Lake View with 94lb, caught from peg 18 off the river pool.

Results (top five) -

Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series Qualifier match 27: 1 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 88lb 6oz (serpent peg 19), 2 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 59lb 3oz (serpent 10), 3 Baz Bright (Drennan/RAF) 47lb 8oz (serpent 25), 4 Dave Harper (LVS) 44lb 4oz (serpent 5), 5 Tony Blackwell (LVS) 37lb 2oz (serpent 17).

Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series Qualifier match 28: 1 Jimmy Fowkes (Dynamite Baits/Matrix/Trentmen) 76lb 10oz (marina peg 17), 2 Tony Blackwell (LVS) 64lb 8oz (lagoon 7), 3 Andy Searle (LVS) 63lb 8oz (serpent 20), 4 Dave Smith (LVS) 61lb 1oz (serpent 9), 5 Dave White (LVS) 57lb 13oz (lagoon 14).

Sunday Open: 1 Dave Smith (LVS) 94lb (river peg 18), 2 Steve Porter 68lb 6oz (lagoon 4), 3 Sam Allen (Mill Tackle) 59lb 12oz (lagoon 10), 4 Jimmy Aley (LVS) 59lb 4oz (stream 3), 5 Sean Huggins (Dynamite Baits/Drennan) 53lb 4oz (river 7).