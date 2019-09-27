Julie Finn takes landmark win at Belvoir Castle 24-hour race

Have your say

A field of 3,000 runners from all over the country headed to Belvoir Castle for a 24-hour challenge to mark the end of summer.

The seventh edition of the Equinox24 running festival drew a record 650-plus solo runners, making it the largest solo field at a 24-hour race in the UK.

Equinox 24 2019 winner Julie Finn. Picture: Glenn Curley EMN-190927-172713002

Julie Finn capped a brilliant year for female ultra runners by winning the race overall with a new female course record of 190km after completing 19 laps of the undulating 10km course.

Second place among the women went to Holly Durham with 160km and Anna Seeley was third with 150km.

The men’s solo event saw some really close racing with winner Sam Pearch completing his 180km less than two minutes in front of Ramzi Sidani.

Riccardo Giussani rounded off the podium with 170km.

The other category winners were 2 Pork Pies Short of a Picnic in the pairs category, with 260km, while in the relay event, Tionship AKA WPS won the small team category, with 330km, and BRJ Awesome 8 took the large team category, also with 330km.

Runners could also run either the day or night 10km, with both events selling out.

Organisers are adding a new event, Solstice24 next year on June 27 and 28, on a new course around the Belvoir Castle estate, and entries are already open at www.solstice24run.co.uk

Entries for next year’s Equinox24 open in October via www.equinox24.co.uk