Ison continues to boss time trial league at Wymondham

With roadworks still affecting Plungar, Melton Olympic Cycling Club instead used their time trial course at Wymondham for last week’s midweek time trial league.

Dry and still conditions greeted riders for the first time in a few weeks, and James Ison continued to dominate Melton’s time trial season with yet another win, clocking 21min 13secs.

Marc Brealey produced a season’s best time to come second in a time of 23.13, with Stuart Favor third in 23.38.

Marc’s time was fast enough to take the win on handicap, while Gary Ison again took good points with second place, and his son James completed the podium.

* On Saturday, the highly competitive Team Bottrill Open 10-mile Time Trial took place at Griffydam.

James Ison was the fastest Melton rider, finishing in 22min 07secs, a new course personal best for him, and a time which was good enough to take sixth place overall.

Stuart Favor was next-quickest for Melton, finishing in 23.41 to take the win in his age category.

Gary Ison had a disappointing ride as a reoccurring back injury affected his performance, finishing in 26.36.

The overall winner was David Mead who set a new course record of 20min 29secs.