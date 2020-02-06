Iman Barlow pens huge deal with global martial arts promoter

Martial arts champion Iman Barlow believes she has moved up to the next level after signing for the world’s biggest martial arts promoters.

The Melton Thai and kickboxing star was approached by Singapore-based group ONE Championship on a two-year deal, after her contract with Enfusion ran out.

Iman became one of the Dutch stable’s most successful-ever fighters in their eight years together, helping her build a significant global fanbase.

The 26-year-old will fight in six bouts over the next two years, all in the sport’s traditional heartland of Asia, with likely venues in Bangkok, Tokyo, and Manila as well as Vietnam and Hong Kong.

Her contract is likely to be extended if she can add a ONE Championship world title to an already prolific CV.

“It’s massive, it’s that next step up,” she said.

“I have been fighting abroad a lot and just doing what I wanted, but this is more permanent.

“The shows are huge productions, there is a lot of money invested in it,”

The group streams their shows via a free online app and have 20 million followers on Facebook and three million on Instagram.

“It’s a lot more money than I have been offered before and the exposure can only be good – they have a massive audience.” Iman added.

“There isn’t a lot of money in the sport so this seems to be the way forward – it’s amazing to be part of it.”

Iman’s career, which began at the age of four, has taken her across the globe, particularly over the last decade, and brought a huge haul of world titles across different organisations.

Yet despite all of the international star status in her sport – her latest win came in Perth, Australia – Iman’s roots remain planted deep in Melton soil.

She still calls the town her home, works as a fitness instructor at Melton Learning Hub, and, of course, trains at the Assassins’ Muay Thai Gym, based at her parents’ home,

‘The Pretty Killer’ has also become a huge draw at the Assassins’ hometown shows and has continued to headline there while her career flourished internationally.

Yet penning the new contract has meant the wrench of sacrificing bouts in front of her favourite crowd.

She added: “It’s not like I’ll never fight there again, you never know what’s going to happen.

“I’ll be there supporting at the next show which will be nice.

“But I think I’d rather be fighting than helping out. There’s a lot more pressure being in the corner!”

Iman, who has also picked up new sponsorship from town business KM Interiors, will be ringside at the Market Tavern on February 22.

There she will supporting the next crop of Assassins, and particularly 16-year-old prospect, Naomi Blankley.

“To have me as a training partner in the gym is going to bring her on so much,” Iman explained.

“I had my mum (Maxine) as my partner in the gym when I was young which is why I got so good.”