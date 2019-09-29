Holwell Sports Bowls Club toast 2019 season at awards night

Holwell Sports Bowls Club got together to celebrate their top performers at their annual presentation evening on Friday.

This year’s club competitions, under the guidance of new competition secretary Bryon James, saw the men’s and ladies’ events reduced, while a new Open Singles was introduced and drew a healthy amount of entries.

Chris Rodgers was men’s champion, with Peter Orridge the runner-up, while Sue Lemon edged out Glenise Marshall to the ladies’ title.

The Men’s 2 Wood was won by Brian Rippon from runner-up Phil Hardy, and Glenise Marshall lifted the Ladies’ 2 Wood trophy, with Viv James coming an honourable second.

Ken Tween won the Men’s Novice Singles, pipping Bryon James to the post on the day, and in a battle of the Vivs for the Ladies’ Novice Singles title, Viv James came out first against Viv Hopkinson.

The new Open Singles was won by Byron James, from runner-up Peter Orridge, while the final of the Men’s Pairs was delayed until after presentation night when Bob Lemon and Geoff Rudkin narrowly defeated Harold Cramp and Dennis Hopkinson on an extra end.

The Ladies’ Pairs found Sue Hall and Sue Lemon playing Bettine Broadberry and Viv James, with Sue and Sue winning a close game.

The Mixed Pairs and Mr and Mrs competitions were again popular, with the pairs spoils claimed by Reg Jackson and Glenise Marshall, with Cliff Thompson and Sue Lemon in second place.

But Cliff and his wife Margaret went on to win the Mr and Mrs Trophy against Phil and Angela Hardy.

In the 20th Year of the Alex Whittaker Trophy, eight teams battled for the title, and the winning rink on the day was Josie Rudkin, Norma Jackson, Simon Hall and Dennis Pearson.

Special awards on the night were presented to the Players’ Player of the Year, voted by club members, and Peter Orridge was his clubmates’ choice in his first year with the club.

The Francis Blythe Trophy, awarded to a lady member not on the committee who goes that extra mile, went to a group, marking the contribution to the club by Josie Rudkin, Viv James, Viv Hopkinson, Margaret Thompson, Angela Hardy, Ann Spencer, and Pauline Patterson.

The Club Person of the Year was awarded to Alan Tipper for his kindness and willingness to help in any capacity in the club throughout the year before the ladies presented gifts to the ‘Monday Club’, the team of greenkeepers, led by Bob Lemon for their work throughout the year.

All trophies were presented by club president Beryl Kurth.

* To find out more about Holwell Sports BC and membership, call secretary Sue Lemon on (01664) 668317 or email susan.lemon@virginmedia.com