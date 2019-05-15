Holwell Sports Bowls Club stage triples tournament

Holwell Sports Bowls Club staged a round robin triples tournament on Saturday where eight teams played three games of seven ends.

The tournament played was played in good spirits and showcased some fine skills, with new club members Cath Hollis and Peter Orridge showing they are a force to be reckoned with.

Dennis Hopkinson with Geoff Rudkin and Janet Reynolds were awarded rubber ducks instead of the wooden spoon EMN-190514-185732002

The strongest team, holding everyone else up, was led by Dennis Hopkinson with Geoff Rudkin and Janet Reynolds who were awarded rubber ducks.

The trio of Dennis Pearson, Viv James and Cath Hollis, playing her first-ever game, were runners-up having lost only one game, in the final to overall winners Brian Rippin, Peter Orridge and Anne Spaulding.

The club wishes to thank Josie Rudkin for supplying home bakes, and Viv Hopkinson for manning the bar, while Anne Whittaker and Jean Ladkin held the fort with help from Margaret Thompson when the organiser was needed to play.