Holwell Sports bowlers take derby spoils at Melton Town

Melton Mowbray Town bowlers hosted Holwell Sports for an eagerly-contested derby match last Thursday.

The visitors won three of the four triples games, leaving Melton to lick their wounds, but everyone enjoyed the company and good weather.

Melton again thank Jenny McConnell for organising the refreshments.

* Two days later Town headed to St Margaret’s where they enjoyed mixed fortunes.

They won the two rinks games by 43 to 24, but lost the two triples games 18-61 as well as the aggregate, 85 shots to 61.

MELTON TOWN 61

HOLWELL SPORTS 87

Rink scores: Eric Faulconbridge, Barbara Woodcock, Les Woodcock lost to Glynnis Marshal, Phil Hardy, D. Pearson 12-24; Alan Dawson, Mike Mayfield, Len Keightley beat Beryl Kurth, V. Hopkins, Cliff Thompson 25-15; Andrew North, John Sampson, Malcolm Lomax lost to Bettina Broadberry, A. Spalding, Dennis Hopkinson 12-24; Beryl Brett, Roger Cheese, Mike Pratt lost to Bob Johnson, Sue Lemon, Vince Darling 12-24.

ST MARGARETS 85

MELTON TOWN 61

Rink scores: John Sampson, Bob Johnson, Kevan Murray lost to John Bee 8-21; Alan Dawson, Eric Faulconbridge, Les Woodcock lost to J. Bass 10-40; Roger Cheese, Mike Pratt, Barbara Woodcock, Len Keightley beat R. Pratt 21-10; Andrew North, Jenny McConnell, Mike Mayfield, Malcolm Lomax beat Don Hope 22-14.