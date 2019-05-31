Holwell Rifle Club’s Katie Gleeson set for European Games

Holwell Rifle Club member Katie Gleeson is to join a strong British team to compete at the second European Games in Belarus this summer.

Katie is just one of two rifle shooters selected to represent Great Britain in Minsk within a 12-strong shooting squad.

The Games, which run from June 21 to 30, features 15 sports and 50 participating nations.

Although just 24, the university student has already built up an impressive international CV, having won the 2017 European Championships in her big breakthrough season when she became the British number one.

The following year saw her compete on the biggest stage of her career when she finished fifth at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, and will be hoping the European games are her stepping stone to her ultimate goal of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.