Harby Clockback 10k course record falls to Matharu

Records tumbled as runners set their watches for this year’s Harby Clockback 10k.

The event was set up to mark the day the clocks go back for daylight saving, with 128 runners this year completing the cross country race.

First home was Oliver Matharu in a new course record of 37min 49secs, almost four minutes clear of runner-up Kurth Fitch (41.26), while James Walsh (42.20) completed the men’s top three.

Hannah Sampson was first woman across the finishing line, and 15th overall, in a time of 45min 12secs, ahead of Charlotte Buck and Lucy Rathbone who were 20th and 21st overall, respectively.

Ian Bickle was first Stilton Strider home in 44.23 for sixth overall, three places ahead of clubmate Alan Thompson (44.59), with Bohdan Dawyd, of Belvoir Triathlon Club, splitting the pair in eighth.

An event spokesperson said: “We would like to say a big thank-you to everyone who turned out for the Clockback despite the challenging conditions.

“It couldn’t have happened without the support of all the volunteers who helped out on the course, in the hall, and all the preparation that went into it.

“We’d also like to thank our 2019 sponsors Bagforce Aggregates Group, Skydive Langar and MidFix whose generous contributions are appreciated by everyone who uses Harby Village hall.”