Harby boxer Stan Stannard to make pro debut at Grantham show

Harby boxer Stan Stannard is to make his professional debut later this month in Grantham.

Stannard ended an impressive amateur career in July when he signed his first pro contract with Newark-based promoter and former world champion Carl Greaves.

After being granted his pro licence by the British Boxing Board of Control, the 22-year-old was named on the Future Stars show at the Meres Leisure Centre on Saturday, September 21.

The former England international amateur, who boxes at middleweight, will discover his opponent in the coming weeks.

Other boxers on the bill include Leicester’s Callum Blockley and Connor Ireson, Benn Norman, from Shepshed, Earl Shilton’s Sheldon Purdey, Newark’s Nina Bradley, and Terry Maughan, from Nottingham.

Tickets are available from Stan or dad Adrian by calling 07980 620553.