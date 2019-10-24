Harby boxer Stan Stannard impresses on professional debut

Harby boxer Stan Stannard said he could not have asked for more from his professional debut after completing a dominant win against former ABA champion Jordan Grannum on Saturday.

The super-welterweight made his bow for Carl Greaves at the Newark-based promoter’s ‘Notts Boyz’ show at Nottingham’s Britannia Hotel.

Stannard with promoter Carl Greaves (right)

Stannard put aside some pre-fight nerves to put on a show for his fans against the tough Londoner who has never been stopped in the pro ranks, and referee Kevin Parker awarded the contest 40-36 in favour of the debutant.

“It’s a lot different in the pro game, it’s a lot slower pace and you have to pick your shots,” he said.

“But I really enjoyed it and what a turnout for my debut. I couldn’t have asked for more.

“I’d to thank my family, all my sponsors plus Carl and the team. I couldn’t do it without them.”

Despite his inexperience, Stannard dominated the contest from the first bell with some great footwork and some powerful punches, especially to the body of his durable opponent during an exciting first round.

The Vale of Belvoir southpaw grew into the contest in the second round as he continued to dominate Grannum, and even found time to produce an Ali Shuffle for his supporters.

The third round was fought at a faster pace, with Stannard getting caught a couple of times.

But he shrugged off the lapses to land some heavy blows which hurt his opponent, despite the Londoner claiming otherwise, which seemed to spur Stannard on.

The final round was much of the same, as Stannard cruised to victory while calmly going about his work and not getting distracted by Grannum.

He landed the better shots and was content to get rounds in the bank against one of the toughest fighters on the British circuit.

Greaves was happy with the workout as the highly-respected amateur made the transition onto the paid ranks.

“That was a hard debut,” he said. “I struggled to get Stan matched for tonight.

“I believe in Stanley 100 per cent. He boxed clever and boxed smart.”