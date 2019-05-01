Grant fund re-opens for county sports clubs in need

Have your say

Sports clubs and organisations have been invited to apply for funding from a new fund.

After a popular inaugural year, the Mick George Sports Fund, run by a county construction business, has increased the amount given out for this year.

The business has struck a partnership with Leicester-Shire and Rutland Sport, which will allow additional applications throughout the majority of Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland.

The funding is open to local sports clubs and organisations which meet the qualifying criteria of supporting the delivery of sport and physical activity.

Projects must be located within the Leicester-Shire and Rutland area and located in the funding area of the wider Mick George Community Fund. Locally there is £25,000 available for individual grants of between £500 and £1,500, for capital community sports projects or developments, open to the public.

These could include, but are not limited too, changing room improvements, clubhouse renovations and training equipment.

Interested parties are encouraged to submit registrations, with the first round open until June 25.

Visit www.lrsport.org/fundingfinder/1083 for more information on how to apply.