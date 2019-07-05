Golden peg pay-out for three-win Holmes

Roger Holmes’ run of fantastic form continued was two victories at Lake View Vets Fishing Club this week.

On Wednesday he was rewarded with the golden peg pay-out.

Fishing peg 10 on Serpent he was not expected to compete with those on Canal.

He won the lake with 47lbs and was expecting this to be beaten but Canal did not produce any high weights so he finally took the money having had the golden peg a number of times in previous matches where he was not successful.

Second on the lake was Cliff Adcock with 45lbs from peg 18. Third was Martin Quilter with 41lbs from peg 2.

On Canal it was peg 15 yet again that took the lake and Steve Fletcher had 39lbs from it on caster.

Bob Dyer finished second, back after some time away he was on peg 12 and had 31lbs while Keith Daws took third on peg 22 with 30lbs beating Andy Parker on the next peg by just ounces.

Holmes took his third win on the trot on Saturday when he fished peg 20 on Stream.

Fishing his normal pellet shallow down the track he started slowly but the fish finally moved into his swim and he finished with an impressive 77lbs.

Rob Shutter came Second on the lake was from peg 6 where he fished pellet across to the island and caught 45lbs. Third on the lake was Brian Nicholls with 34lbs.

On River it was the other end of the lake that produced and John Cooke on peg 9 again took a while to get going but fishing caster down the margins he had 63lbs.

Roy Toulson finished second on Lake with 55lbs from peg 18 fishing corn across to the island, while Mick Atherton finished third with 47lbs.