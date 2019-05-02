Go West! Mick is the main man as he leads the way with pellet

Have your say

Mick West was the winner on peg 4 as Asfordby and Melton Society of Anglers met last week.

Fishing pellet down the margins for a weight of 13lb 13oz, he claimed top spot.

Pete Wade, on peg 16 took, second fishing maggot over to the island for 12lb 14oz.

Mike Smith used both pole and feeder for a 10lb 8oz mixed net from 12 with Baz Hatton fourth with 9lb 15oz on the feeder from peg 20.

