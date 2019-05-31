Garthorpe Racecourse set for busy point-to-point finale

Have your say

Racing at Garthorpe draws to a close this weekend as it hosts the traditional end to the Midlands Area point-to-point season - the Meynell and South Staffordshire meet.

The meeting, which has 89 entries, takes place on Saturday, and begins with pony racing ahead of the first horse race at 2.30pm.

The Mixed Open, off at 4.15pm, is the feature race and has attracted some excellent entries. Spencer Moon, Green Winter, Steele’s Terrace, Rye Cross, Ramble On, Badbad Leroy Brown and Dido are all very capable pointers, while leading jockey Gina Andrews has possible rides on Big Man Doe, a winner last weekend, Generous Ransom and Quick Oats.

The opening race is the PPORA Club Members race with 13 entries.

Mister Dick is top-rated, but Kayjaydee, KnockoutLoaded, Lake Balaton, Lords Park Star and Merrydown Black are all capable pointers with wins this season.

Beggar’s Velvet won at Dingley last weekend and ran well here last time, while Bi Quini Tiep won at Thorpe on Easter Monday and Castle Cheetah was a winner last time, albeit over 2m4f.

Kayjaydee might run in the following Intermediate race.

Others to watch out for are Hott Lips, who has won her last two outings under Lucy Turner, as has You Know The Story for Tom Ellis and Gina Andrews.

Holy Water is another contender in what looks an open race.

The Alan Hill-trained The Gunner Brady is the in-form horse in the following race for Novice Riders, with wins on his last two outings.

Accord also won last time out over a shorter distance, while the capable Beggar’s Velvet and Lord Park Star are entered in this one as well.

Local interest will be behind Merrydown Black and Master Ally, who ran well at Dingley last weekend, and will represent the executors of the late Midland point-to-point stalwart Henry Hill.

The Open Maiden race has 11 entries, several having finished second on their last outing.

Jack Andrews has options in the Restricted race which follows, with possible rides on Pelegrine Falcon, Signed and Sealed, and Sting River.

But Concealed Ambition will be the one to beat after winning last weekend.

The final race is a conditions race for horses without a win other than in a members or maiden race in the last two seasons.

Many horses entered elsewhere could run here, the best-rated of which being Mister Dick.

Others to look out for could include Singininthevalleys, Charles Brown, Breezy Kin and Exclusive Rights (mare’s allowance).

John B’s ran well last weekend, and Un Huit Huit is surely also a contender.

Beside the racing thee will be trade stands, a bar, catering and children’s entertainment.

Online tickets are £13 from midlandspointing.com/shop and entry on the gate is £15, while under 16s are admitted free.