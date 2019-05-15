Garthorpe point-to-point: Peters lands 100th win at Melton Hunt Club meet

It was an afternoon of doubles at Garthorpe Racecourse as the Melton Hunt Club hosted their annual point-to-point meeting.

Trainer David Kemp toasted a double win, as did jockey Jack Tudor, but it was the second of Dale Peters wins that brought the biggest celebration of the day as the jockey brought up his 100th race win under all codes.

Blazing Tom gave Jack Tudor the first half of his Garthorpe double. Picture: Nico Morgan Media EMN-190515-171646002

The afternoon started with two pony races, with the novice riders’ race won by Jamie Gambin on Follow The Stars, who pipped Harwent Miss Moneypenny (Eliza Wadd) on the line, while Henry Main and his pony Madame Mimi completed a more convincing win in the race for more experienced riders.

The mixed open produced the first of Dale Peters’ wins as his mount Law Of Gold led Proximo and Jack Andrews from start to finish for the horse’s third straight win in recent weeks.

Peters followed this up immediately with a win on Rivercourt Guy, owned by David Kemp and John Ridge, in the open maiden race.

It was another dominant display as the six-year-old headed Master Campbell (Jack Andrews) by 25 lengths and earned Peters an early win as his 100th race win and 95th in point-to-points.

Pair of Jacks (George Greenock) edged out Singininthevalleys (Lucy Turner) in a titanic finish in the conditions race. Picture: Nico Morgan Media EMN-190515-171656002

Jack Tudor’s first win came from the opening race of the day, a very competitive members’ conditions race.

The lead changed hands between Max O (Philip Armson), Merrydown Black (Sophie Walker), and Kazuri Kate (Claire Hardwick) before a well-timed move by Tudor brought Blazing Tom to the front with two to jump.

They held off Kazuri Kate and the fast-finishing Warden Hill by half-a-length to give the horse its fifth win in 14 outings.

Tudor is leading the Novice Rider Championship and completed his double in the third aboard Northgeorge in the novice riders race.

Taking the lead at the end of the first lap, the 11-year-old encountered little resistance and won by 25 lengths from Spanish Fleet (Dan Cherriman) in second and Minella Friend (George Chatterton).

Tudor’s previous visit to Garthorpe had been as a pony racer and there was another former pony racer in the winners’ enclosure when Tom Broughton won with the 12-year-old mare KayJayDee who had overcame a hoof infection earlier in the week.

The 2m 4f veteran horses conditions race produced another great finish.

Pair of Jacks (George Greenock) made much of the running until caught with one to jump by Singininthevalleys (Lucy Turner).

But a mistake allowed Pair Of Jacks to steal a length-and-a-half and then just hold on.

The day’s last race was another over the shorter distance for four, five and six-year-olds.

Much of the running was made by Courtly Love (Jamie Brace), but they were caught and then left with two to jump by Jack Andrews, riding Signed And Sealed.