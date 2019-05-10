Garthorpe point-to-point: Melton Hunt Club preview

The sun is expected to shine down on the Melton Hunt Club as it hosts its annual point-to-point meeting at Garthorpe Racecourse on Sunday.

The feature race of the afternoon will be the Lance and Urky Newton Mixed Open Race, featuring the highest-rated horses competing over three miles.

All but two of the entries are rated more than 100, including Black Valentine who has won his last three outings, and is sure to feature strongly.

Green Winter has been placed first or second in his last seven races, and Law of Gold is in very good shape with wins in his last two, most recently here at Garthorpe.

After pony racing from 1pm, the horse racing begins at 2pm with a Melton Hunt Club Members race with 12 entries.

Warden Hill, Bi Quini Tiep, Gunmoney, Warden Hill and Blazing Tom are the leading contenders and all have form this season, while Templepoint won last time for the Bevin stable.

All the horses in the following Restricted Race have a single win to their name.

Dressedforsuccess has recent form, winning at Mosshouses last time out, as did Twentyoneblackjack, a month previously, while Sweet Lady Jane has not been seen for 12 months, but won on that occasion.

Sophie Walker has renewed confidence after recent successes in the saddle, and has First Class Ticket in this one.

Novice riders will be looking to score points towards their championship in the next race.

Northgeorge, Blazing Tom and Gingili would be putting the miles in to be here for this race and are well-rated.

Minella Friend is much more locally trained and has had a great season with George Chatterton, while Sophie Walker has Merrydown Black entered here, too.

The veteran pointers of nine and over feature in the next race, with Quick Oats the leading contender on paper, albeit with a weight penalty.

Gallox Bridge, Pair Of Jacks and Singininthevalleys could challenge.

The last two races on the card are maidens, for horses yet to win a race.

The first is over the full three miles distance and is open to horses of all ages.

Master Campbell and Rivercourt Guy have both impressed with recent second places, and Brigstock Seabra and Ted Thistle are also in with a shout.

The Nimmo/Poste team have an unraced five-year-old entered here which generally attract interest.

The final race is for four, five and six year-olds and the four entries with point-to-point form are all worth a look

The weight advantage, though, will be key with the two youngest entries. Philip Rowley brings Lilith (with a 21lb allowance) while Nimmo and Poste train Pass Rusher (14lb allowance) and are probably the pair to watch.

Entry on the gate is £15, with free admission for under 16s, but discounted advance tickets are available online at midlandspointing.com.

There will be plenty of food and drink as well as trade stands.