Have your say

Runners can be sure of plenty of mud this year as the Gaddesby Gallop returns on Saturday for its annual pre-Christmas outing.

The five-and-a-quarter-mile cross country race starts at 11am, with registration open from 9.30am at Gaddesby Village Hall.

Challenges runners will face include a dew pond, brook and drainage pipe.

Entry costs £10. For more details, visit www.facebook.com/GaddesbyGallop