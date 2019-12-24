Gaddesby Gallop 2019: Newark AC land one-two in record field

Have your say

The poor weather failed to deter runners as a record turnout took on an extra muddy Gaddesby Gallop on Saturday.

The five-and-a-quarter-mile cross country event is traditionally held on the Saturday before Christmas and filthy running shoes are always expected.

Santa hats are a traditional running kit added extra at Gaddesby EMN-191223-124842002

But the unusually high rainfall of recent weeks and months gave runners an even bigger challenge to negotiate as they headed out of Gaddesby, across the fields to Barsby and back.

An impressive 212 runners completed the test of character, which also included a chilly dew pond wade and brook crossing.

The race served up a one-two for Newark Athletics Club, with Edward Buck taking the win in a time of 35min 49secs, pipping clubmate Oliver Carrington by just 10 seconds.

David Frankland (West End Runners) completed the top three in 36.19, edging out his clubmate by 15 seconds in another inter-club battle.

Out in the fields EMN-191223-124831002

Savannah Brook, of Grantham AC, was the first woman home in 39.54 for 14th overall.

Claire Fitzpatrick (West End) was less than a minute back in 18th overall, with Rebecca Gallop also getting on the podium for Newark AC as third-place woman, 22nd overall, in 41.52.

Of our local runners, Nick Hando (Wymeswold) was 29th in 43.03, and Rhiannon Baxter led a big 26-strong contingent from Syston-based Wreake runners, crossing the line 35th in 44.11.

Stuart Timms, of Belvoir Tri, was 54th in 48.14, and Anthony Ison was the sole Stilton Strider out on course, finishing 106th in 59.21.