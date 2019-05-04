Four black belts make the grade

Have your say

Asfordby and Sileby Taekwondo can boast more black belts following successful grading.

The club have switched association and are now affiliated to the ATKDA, part of the International Taekwondo Council.

This meant the students had to go through a new 90-minute grading, being assessed on all aspects of taekwondo, including linework, patterns (tuls), sparring (one on one, two on one and three on one) and destruction with hands and feet.

Sister and brother Madeline Templeton and Ewan Templeton were awarded 1st degree black belts and Millie Maeve Harris and Isaac Banks were promoted to 2nd degree black belts.

The quartet are pictured with Stuart Davison of East Midlands Taekwondo.