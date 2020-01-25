Entries open for Frisby Fun Run’s 10th anniversary

Have your say

Entries are open for the 2020 Frisby Fun Run which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary on Saturday, March 28.

It is open to all abilities and ages, from two upwards, with different age-group races.

Do you have any photos to share of past Frisby Fun Runs? EMN-200122-101959002

Pre-school to primary school age children tackle one lap of the three-quarter-mile course, including stream crossings and mud, while all other ages do two laps.

The first race starts at 2pm and all finishers receive a medal, with trophies for individual race winners. Food and refreshments will be available to buy.

To mark their 10th year, organisers are asking runners and spectators from across the decade to share their Frisby Fun Run memories.

Anyone who has photos they are happy to share can email them to frisbyfunrun@gmail.com or posting them on the event’s Facebook page (mini fun run series).

They are also looking for support from local businesses to help run the event, with all money raised going back to Frisby PTA.

“A spokesman said: “We would like to thank this year’s supporters East Midlands Airport, Stream and Swithland Water.”

Frisby Fun Run is part of the mini fun series, starting with Thrussington Fun Run on March 7, and finishing with Queniborough on April 4.

Visit www.frisbyfunrun.co.uk to enter and for more details.