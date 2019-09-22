Dalby Dollop entries open as popular fun run turns five

Entries are open for the fifth annual Dalby Dollop which takes place on Sunday, October 13 at 11am.

The annual Great Dalby cross-country fun run and walk is organised by St. Swithuns PCC and takes place at Vine Farm to raise money for the upkeep of the village church.

The course is about four miles, marked and stewarded, and dogs are welcome, but must be on a lead at all times.

Entry is £7 in advance or £8 on the day, or £4 for under 11s who must be accompanied by an adult.

There will be prizes for the first male, female and under 11 finishers, as well as first dog runner back and first Great Dalby villager (adult and child).

All finishers will receive a medal and cake.

There will also be a small treasure hunt for toddlers, who must be accompanied by an adult, with entry at £2, and prizes for everyone.

Hot food and drinks will be on sale at the start/finish field, opposite the school.

On-the-day entries open from 9.30am.

For entry form or more information, email Ruth Mann at vinefarm@gmail.com or call (01664) 569290 or 07930 028043.