Comfortable win

It was a quiet week for Melton Mowbray Town Bowls Club due to rain causing some postponements, but last Wednesday’s match against Birstall saw a comfortable 99-59 victory.

The rink four quartet of Janet Evans, Mike Mayfield, Malcolm Lomax and Len Keightley led the way with a crushing 31-7 win.

John Evans’ unit of Andrew North, Beryl Brett and E Falconbridge collected a 21-13 win, while the trio of Les Woodcock, Roger Cheese and Alan Dawson won 28-16 on rink two.

The rink one trio skippered Fred Thorpe was the only loser for Melton, going down 23-19 to B. Jarvis’ team.