Clawson 10k: Allworthy and Johnson take 10k titles

Have your say

A healthy field of 272 runners and walkers at this year’s Clawson 10k helped raise more than £3,500 for a community asset.

The latest edition of the race, organised by FitBelvoir, raised £3,600 for Long Clawson Village Hall which hosts the annual event.

Emerging at the top of Clawson Hill EMN-190521-182006002

Tackling a undulating trail course, David Allworthy crossed the line more than a minute ahead of the rest with a time of 43min 12secs.

Adam Watford was next back in 44.11, just ahead of former Stilton Strider Christian Davidson who completed the top three in 44.22.

Harriet Johnson was first woman across the line in 46min 55secs, with Hannah Sampson second-quickest in 50.23, and Lucy Rathbone (51.32) third.

With Lucy also winning the prize as first under 18s girl, her overall third-place prize went to her mum Suzy who clocked 54.35.

Josh Hatherley was first male under 18 in 50.25, while the over 60s prizes went to Andrew Unitt (51.46) and Julie Walton (1hr 12min 28secs).

Fastest male and female Clawson villagers were Christopher Aldred (45.39), who was sixth overall, and Laura Suschitzky (1.04.40).