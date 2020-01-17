Brooksby Melton College launches netball academy with Warriors

Have your say

Brooksby Melton College (BMC) is teaming up with the East Midland’s biggest netball club, Charnwood Rutland Warriors.

The college is to launch a Netball Academy for students aged 16 to 18 who wish to develop their netball skills alongside full-time education.

BMC already works in partnership with Leicester Tigers in rugby, and Mansfield Town and Leicester City Women in football to provide pathways for its Sports and Sports Science students.

All students who successfully register for the netball academy will study either Level 2 or 3 Sport, or Level 3 Sports Science.

Players will take part in practical sessions across four days each week, including games in the Association of Colleges (AoC) League, with the option to move onto a Sports Science degree course with BMC after graduation from their FE study.

All Academy players will have access to high level netball coaching, a personalised strength and conditioning programme, performance analysis, sports psychology support, and sports injury and rehabilitation support.

BMC Programme Area Manager for Sport, Andy Graham said, “We’re so pleased to be able to welcome another great club to our college.

“This new partnership gives our female students a brilliant opportunity to specialise in netball, allowing them to focus on their education, while developing the sport they love.”

Charnwood Rutland Netball Club launched in 2017 following a merger of two of the region’s most successful clubs, Charnwood Sapphires (Loughborough) and Oakham-based Rutland Rockets.

It made them the biggest club in the East Midlands with more than 220 playing members, with 20 league teams, including in the East Midlands Regional League and two junior teams in the top East Midlands league.

The Warriors train players from the age of eight-plus into adulthood, offering both a performance pathway and a development pathway.

Email Andy at courseenquiries@brooksbymelton.ac.uk for more about the academy, and how to apply.