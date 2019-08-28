Bowls: Melton Town host indoor neighbours in inaugural match

Bowlers of different codes met on a glorious bank holiday Saturday for an inaugural invitation match.

Outdoor bowlers from Melton Mowbray Town Bowls Club hosted their neighbours, Melton Indoor Bowls Club in a special match on their Leicester Road green.

Ged Horobin in action for the Indoors team EMN-190827-165526002

A combined 30 members took part in the match and although a few ends were needed by the regular indoor players to feel the green, the contest was enjoyed, as were the half-time refreshments served up by the clubs’ ladies.

Inter-club matches have been introduced as part of both clubs’ development plans initiated by the Bowls Development Alliance.

The Alliance aims to prepare the clubs, in every aspect, to recruit and sustain new members for the future.

A return match will be played indoors in the next few months, and both clubs will also be combining their efforts in other events in the coming months.

The first of these is being held in conjunction with Melton Council’s Seniors Day at Gloucester House on Thursday, October 3.

An indoor mat and associated equipment will be available from 2pm to 3pm for members of the public to try bowling.