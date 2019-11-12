Belvoir Vale bowlers toast 2019 champions

Have your say

Belvoir Vale Bowls Club reflected on their latest season at their annual presentation evening on Friday at The Plough Inn, Stathern.

Club members, relatives and friends enjoyed a three-course meal before club president Lawrie Pugh and vice-president Daphne Birch presented trophies to its 2019 winners and runners-up.

Prize winners:

Novices Singles – Malcolm Britton; runner-up Sue Britton. Men’s Singles – Richard Warrener’ runner-up Colin Macnab. Ladies’ Pairs – Viv Pugh and Jill Lambert; runners-up Sue Britton and Josie Exton. Men’s Pairs – John Shaw and Richard Warrener; runners-up Martin Porter and John Lambert. Mixed Pairs – Sue Britton and Colin Macnab; runners-up Di Gorman and Bob Hall. Ladies’ Triples – Sue Mackley, Sue Britton, Evelyn Underwood; runners-up Di Gorman, Daphne Birch Viv Pugh. Men’s Triples – Winston Rawlings, Peter Lambert, Gordon Crooke; runners-up Brian Birch, Peter Mason, Lawrie Pugh. Australian Pairs – Gordon Crooke and Malcolm Britton; runners-up Colin Macnab and Lawrie Pugh.