Belvoir Bees kwik cricket coaching set to return

Belvoir Bees kwik cricket returns to Melton and the Vale of Belvoir after Easter.

The sessions, run by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust, are aimed at boys and girls aged six to 11, offering 90 minutes of quality coaching.

The Bees will be at Grove Primary School, Melton, on Mondays; Asfordby Parish Hall on Tuesdays; Great Dalby Cricket Ground and Croxton Kerrial Sports and Social Club on Wednesdays; Hose Village Hall on Thursdays; and Belvoir Cricket Club, Knipton, on Fridays.

Melton Grove, Croxton Kerrial and Hose are 11-week venues running throughout the summer term, while Asfordby, Great Dalby and Knipton will run for 18 weeks through the school summer holidays as well.

All sessions run from 6pm to 7.30pm. Knipton also includes a session for children aged four and five.

Head coach and Trust chief executive Darren Bicknell said: “Our aim is to get children up and active from an early age.

“They learn the fundamentals of the game in a fun and inclusive way, progressing at their own pace, and many go on to join local cricket clubs.”

The first session is free as a taster and there is no need to book, just turn up on the night and register.

It’s then pay as you go or season tickets can be bought, valid at all venues.

Flyers are available from Melton Sports or can be downloaded from the Trust website www.bcctrust.org.uk

Regular updates are also posted on the Trust’s Facebook page.