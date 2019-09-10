Badminton: Melton OGs look to carry revival into new season

Melton Old Grammarians (OGs) kicked off the new badminton season with a healthy attendance on Monday night at their Long Field Academy base.

They are hoping to have another successful season, and in addition to growing adult numbers, the OGs will continue to develop the junior coaching system which last season saw more than 350 local children introduced to the game.

The OGs coaching team and the leaders to have come through the junior system will be at their first Badminton Festival to be held in conjunction with local schools early next month.

Club captain Neil Hunt said: “Having enjoyed a great revival over recent years, the approach for the new season will very much be steady as we go.

“Our core club membership numbers and finances are healthy and we continue to develop a seamless approach for youngsters starting the game and then having coaching through to adult membership.

“We have worked extremely hard to develop a sensible balance between having a family atmosphere at OGs combined with an approach that also appeals to players looking for competitive match-standard badminton.

“Combined with an active social side we will be making every effort to ensure we build on the success of recent years.”

Anyone interested in joining the club or attending junior or intermediate coaching can get further information at the club website www.meltonogbc.co.uk or by emailing the club secretary on christine.s@talktalk.net