Badminton: Melton OGs ladies leading the way in league

Melton Old Grammarians (OGs) are reporting continued success throughout the club as the 2019/20 badminton season reaches its halfway mark.

On the league front, the OGs star performers have been their ladies’ first team sit at the top of their division after winning three out of their opening four matches.

The men’s and mixed teams have made relatively slow starts to their respective seasons, but with the bulk of their matches falling into the second half of the year there remains time to recover.

With injuries leaving teams short at times, the club is looking to attract league standard players to add depth to their squads.

Club captain Neil Hunt has seen the progress made in 2018/19 continue into the current season.

“We are enjoying full club nights and a burgeoning junior membership,” he said.

“On the membership front we are close to capacity as far as numbers are concerned although we would welcome some league-standard players to provide the necessary depth for our various teams.

“We are seeking players who will buy into our competitive and enjoyment ethos in the knowledge everyone has to play a part in continuing to build OGs.

“Our facilities at Long Field Academy are among the best in the county, and club nights with feather shuttles is something enjoyed by relatively few clubs in the current environment.”

On the junior front, the club has also looked to maintain and extend its links with local schools thanks to coaches Linda Hallam and Trevor Sanders, along with the support of Melton and Belvoir Schools Sports development manager, Clare Marlow.

In the club’s pre-Christmas tournament, Ryan Marsh edged out Josh Chenery in the junior boys, Libby Perkins won the intermediate girls ahead of Robyn

Warwick, and Alec Barber took the intermediate boys crown ahead of George Smith.

Numbers at their junior and intermediate club nights are healthy with between 25 and 30 attending, and for the first time in many years the OGs have juniors competing in Leicestershire tournaments.

Neil added: “So far this season we have had a badminton festival for the schools and our coaches have visited at least six local schools with more planned for early 2020, along with another festival.

“Our aim of getting a pathway from school to adult badminton is coming to fruition with a number of intermediate players now moving through to the full club night.”

* Any players or parents looking for details on membership, the OGs facilities, and the club in general should visit www.meltonogbc.co.uk

Or contact Linda Hallam on 07729 036928, email lindahallam@ntlworld.com or Trevor on 07780 112676, email sanders1980@btinternet.com