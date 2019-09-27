Assassins Muay Thai heavyweight ready to work hard for win

Have your say

The Assassins Muay Thai/K1 team are in full swing as their final hometown show of the year approaches.

All of the Melton gym’s fighters are now matched and in full training for the Market Tavern show on Saturday, October 12.

Local favourite Nathan Donovan takes on 6ft 6ins opponent Ahmed Ayad, from Ronan Thai, in Birmingham.

Ayad has a reputation for being fast for a heavyweight and the team from Birmingham think he is the man to beat the Melton heavyweight.

“All I have to do is train hard and silence my corner team and I’ll come home with another win,” said Donovan.

Another Melton fighter matched is Elizabeth Griffiths who moves up a weight to take on Irish opponent Bonnie Hehir.

Assassins chief instructor Mark Barlow said: “Bonnie’s from Courage Thai, and like all of the Irish fighters, they come to fight and go forward.

“It looks like anther exciting bout on a stacked card.”

A total of 24 bouts have been confirmed, 20 of which feature Assassin fighters.

Tickets are on sale from Nicko’s Fish Bar, and any Assassin member.

For more information, message the gym on Facebook at Assassins Muay Thai, or call 07876 543351.

Beginners classes for juniors take place weekly on Tuesdays from 5pm to 6pm and 6pm to 7pm.