Assassins Muay Thai brothers set for Melton comeback bouts

A pair of Thai boxing siblings will make their comeback in the ring when the Muay Thai Assassins hold their first promotion of the year in just over a week’s time.

The show takes place at the Market Tavern, in Scalford Road, Melton, on Saturday, February 22 where brothers Kamaal and Kane Chamberlain face comeback bouts.

Both fighters had promising junior careers before moving on to other things, but now they are back and training ferociously for fight night.

“They have always showed promise and have explosive power in their hands and kicks,” said chief instructor Mark Barlow.

“But I’m really impressed how they’ve got back into fight training.

“Both were originally training for fitness, but said in 20202 they wanted to show everyone what they are capable of.”

Kamaal faces Adam Khan, from Birmingham, who has featured on the Assassins show before, while older brother Kane goes up against Portuguese opponent Jorge Dias in a five-round bout.

“We know Kane will have a difficult bout because the Portuguese are always tough,” Barlow added.

Also on the card is a rematch bout featuring Melton’s George Griffiths as he takes on the towering figure of Portugal’s Edi Barradas.

On the last occasion, the Assassin took the honours and the Portuguese is eager for revenge.

Barlow said: “According to his coach he is on fire at the moment and says he is going to knock out George this time around.”

Tickets are on sale now from any Assassin fighter, Nicko’s Fish Bar or via the Assassins’ Facebook page.

Junior lessons take place every Tuesday and Thursday from 5.30pm to 7pm.