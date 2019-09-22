Assassins: Lewis prepares for senior step-up at Melton show

Have your say

All of the Assassins are injury-free and almost ready for action as the Melton Thai boxing gym approaches its final hometown show of the year.

The big event takes place at the Market Tavern on Saturday, October 12.

Assassins instructor and promoter Mark Barlow said: “Everyone has been training hard, but I’ve been impressed with Lewis Kelly’s training and attitude to his first adult bout.

“He is fighting Ian Watt from the Courage Muay Thai who have a good reputation in Ireland for tough fighters.

“Lewis has been sparring with all the top fighters in our gym and has been doing really well.”

Another of the Assassins team, Joe Sharpe, is matched to fight a K1 bout of three two-minute rounds against Havid Juma from the Eagles Gym, in Birmingham.

Also on the card is junior Tyler Swift in his first decision bout.

Doors open at 4pm for a 5pm start.

Tickets are available from all Assassins members, from Nicko’s Fish Bar in Melton, and will also be available on the door.

For more information and the full bill, visit the Assassins Muay Thai Facebook page or call 07876 543351.