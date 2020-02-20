Assassins Gym welcomes European fighters for Melton show

Have your say

Teams from all over the UK as well as Italy, Portugal and Denmark are heading for Melton for the Assassins Thai and K1 Boxing Gym’s show this weekend.

The show takes place on Saturday at the Market Tavern, on Scalford Road, with doors open at 5pm for a 5.45pm start.

There will be 18 bouts, featuring 16 Assassins, including six internationals, with one European title and an English title up for grabs.

Promoter and chief instructor Mark Barlow said: “We have a great line-up, with some excellent bouts.”

The show starts with the juniors through to the headline contest when Tyree Stevens fights Chaya Tran, of Denmark, for a European belt.

Full line-up (Assassins unless stated) -

1 Tyler Swift (9) v Aaron Khan (Birmingham Ronan Thai); 2 Arlo Musson (9) v Josh Whittle (Great Yarmouth K9 Gym); 3 Jase Perks (7) v Kamran Ayub (K-Star Gym, Birmingham); 4 Minty (9) v Archie Adams (K-Star Gym, Birmingham); 5 Mkaylin Kneeland v Billy Brassfield (K-Star Gym, Birmingham); 6 Harley Cole v Hammam (Birmingham Ronan Thai); 7 Lewis Kelly v Jayden (Oxford MA); 8 Nathan Donovan v Ahmed Ayad (Birmingham Ronan Thai); 9 Kamal Chamberlain v Daz Khan (Birmingham Ronan Thai); 10 Naomi Blankley v Ana Rita (Portugal); 11 Joe Andrews (Eagles, Birmingham) v Leighton (K-Star Gym, Birmingham); 12 Kane Chamberlain v Jorge Dias (Portugal); 13 Ayume Vaz (Eagles, Birmingham) v Kyle Abell (Thai Tanium, Leicester); 14 George Griffiths v Edi Barradas (Portugal); 15 Darum Hasan v Ben Fahey (Scunthorpe) - K1 English title fight; 16 Alex Vorfi v Goncalo Prudencio (Portugal); 17 Thai Barlow v Marc Sibilio (Italy); 18 Tyree Stevens v Chaya Tran (Denmark).

Tickets are still available from Nicko’s Fish Bar.

For more information, call (01664) 567491 or visit the Assassins Facebook page.