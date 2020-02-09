Assassin Muay Thai’s Donovan set for test of unbeaten record

Have your say

Nathan Donovan faces a stern test of his undefeated record when he steps into the ring in Melton later this month.

The heavyweight fighter is training hard as he looks to start the year with a bang at the Assassins Muay Thai Gym’s first show of 2020, at the Market Tavern on Saturday, February 22.

He goes up against Ahmed Ayad, from the Ronan Thai gym, in Birmingham.

Assassins coach Mark Barlow said: “Nathan is undefeated so far and is training extremely hard to stay that way.

“But he has a massive task on his hands. Ayad is very tall and a big hitter.

“They key for Nathan to win will be his fitness.”

Another Assassin matched on the bill is Lewis Kelly who faces an opponents from Oxford Martial Arts.

“Lewis is getting better with each fight,” Barlow added.

“He has been getting some good sparring in for his bout with the likes of Thai and Iman (Barlow) and Tyree Stevens.”

Doors open at 5pm for a 6pm start.

Tickets are now on sale from Nicko’s Fish Bar and any Assassin fighter.

The gym has just launched junior beginners’ classes on Tuesdays from 5pm to 6pm.

For more information, message the gym via their Facebook page at Assassins Muay Thai