Assassin Muay Thai prospects target big wins in Melton

The opening Assassins Muay Thai and K1 boxing show of the year is just five weeks away, with the final line-up all but complete.

The show takes place on Saturday, February 22 at the Market Tavern, in Melton.

Chief instructor Mark Barlow said: “We have an excellent line-up including a European title fight and seven international bouts, with 18 Assassin fighters taking part.

“It’s the 28th year of shows in Melton and the town has a great reputation for producing kick boxers and Thai boxers to world standard.”

One of the current crop hoping to get to the top is Tyree Stevens, who will fight for a European title against Danish opponent Chaya Tran.

The bout will be a full Thai rules match over five three-minute rounds.

“This will be an explosive bout with both fighters loving to throw their elbow shots,” Mark added.

“If he wins that, hopefully he will be fighting for a world title in the next 18 months.”

Another Assassin with big ambitions is Naomi Blankley who faces her second senior contest against Ana Rita, of Italy.

She is trained by multiple world champion Iman Barlow at the Assassins’ Melton gym.

“Naomi’s smashing it at the moment and is tipped to get to the top,” Iman said.

“At 52kg she’s extremely powerful, and very fit and determined.”

Tickets are on sale from any Assassin fighter, Nicko’s Fish Bar, or via the Assassins Muay Thai Facebook page.