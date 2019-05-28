Asfordby tae kwon-do quartet make the grade as black belts

Have your say

Asfordby and Sileby Taekwondo School students are going up in the martial arts world after passing their black belt gradings.

The group changed association recently, joining the Absolute Taekwondo Association, part of the International Taekwondo Council, which demands an intensive hour-and-a-half grading.

Students were assessed on all aspects of tae kwon-do including linework, patterns (tuls), sparring one-on-one, two-on-one, and three-on-one, and destruction with hands and feet.

Madeline Templeton and her brother Ewan Templeton both became taekwondo black belts at first degree, while Millie Maeve-Harris and Isaac Banks both graduated to second-degree black belt level, all before their 14th birthdays.