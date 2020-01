Angling: Marlow and Smith through to Lake View final

Have your say

Roger Marlow took the honours at Lake View Fishery on New Year’s Eve to qualify for the Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Final on Saturday, March 14.

Little more than a pound separated Marlow’s winning 61lb haul from runner-up Dave Smith.

He will be joined in the final by John Baker for whom fourth place was good enough to take the qualifying spot at Saturday’s match.

Latest results (top five) –

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier match 35: 1 Roger Marlow (Drennan) 61lb 12oz (river peg 1), 2 Dave Smith (LVS) 60lb 6oz (river 12), 3 Joey Griffin 51lb 4oz (river 3), 4 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 41lb 4oz (stream 3), 5 Steven Pretty (LVS) 40lb 10oz (stream 5).

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier match 36: 1 Dave White (LVS) 70lb 10oz (canal peg 10), 2 Mick Beckhurst (Prec-Spark Sports) 51lb 15oz (lagoon 7), 3 Baz Bright (Drennan/RAF) 51lb 11oz (lagoon 25), 4 John Baker (LVS) 47lb 7oz (canal 3), 5 Andy Searle (LVS) 46lb 9oz (marina 1).

Sunday Open: 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 47lb 5oz (river peg 5), 2 Joey Griffin 46lb 14oz (river 20), 3 Steve Nattrass (Burts Baits) 30lb 13oz (river 17), 4 Mike Tyrer 26lb 14oz (river 3), 5 Richard Mazur 23lb 10oz (river 12).