Aley on top in the opening two Spring/Summer Series events

Jimmy Aley came out on top in the first of two Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series events at Lake View Fishery last week.

Aley (LVS) Leics finished with a catch of 67-12-00 on peg 12 in Wednesday’s match on Marina Lake, with 10 finishing.

Pete Exton (LVS) Leics 50-03-00 finished second on peg 14, and qualified for the Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series two-day final at the end of August.

The rest of the results: 3 Dave White (LVS) Leics, 45-12-00, peg 17, 4 Steve Haywood(MIDDY) Leics, 41-15-00, peg 25, 5 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) Leics, 37-07-00, peg 23, 6 Andy Searle (LVS)Leics, 34-04-00, peg 20, 7 Luke Downing, 29-13-00, peg 5, 8 Sean Huggins(Drennan/Dynamite Baits) Leics, 29-13-00, peg 5, 9 Mike Tyrer, 18-00-00, peg 8, 10 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) Lough, DNW, peg 10.

Saturday’s match saw 18 fish at Canal and Lagoon Lakes, with Jimmy Fowkes(Dynamite/Matrix/Trentmen) Leics coming out on top with a catch of 101-01-00 on peg 7 at the Lagoon.

Ken Daws (LVS) Notts finished second with 94-02-00 on peg 10 at the Canal, while Luke Morley came third with a catch of 86-05-00 on peg 17, Canal, and qualified for the two-day final.

Rest of results: 4 Ian Kent (Spotted Fin), 84-04-00, peg 14, Lagoon. 5 Andy Searle (LVS) Leics, 84-01-00, peg 10, Lagoon, 6 Tony Blackwell (LVS) Lough, 75-12-00, peg 12, Canal, 7 Paul Cole, 68-08-00, peg 23, Canal, 8 Jimmy Aley (LVS) Leics, 59-01-00, peg 22, Lagoon, 9 Steve Haywood (MIDDY) Leics, 52-04-00, peg 26, Canal, 10 Steve Nattrass, Notts, 45-10-00, peg 4, Lagoon, 11 John Baker (LVS) Leics, 42-06-00, peg 20, Canal, 12 Pete Exton (LVS) Leics 39-02-00, peg 15, Canal, 13 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) Leics, 33-13-00, peg 2, Canal, 14 Dave Smith(LVS) Lough, 33-07-00, peg 19, Lagoon, 15 Neal Barlow (Sutherland News) Stamford, 29-07-00, peg 7, Canal, 16 Mike Tyrer, 21-04-00, peg 29, Canal, 17 Chris Clarke, 16-03-00, peg 25, Lagoon, 18 Mick Beckhurst, DNW, peg 5, Canal.

Jack Danby (Dynamite Baits) Notts won Sunday’s Open Match at Marina Lake as 13 fished.

His catch of 90-08-00on Peg 19 earned him a £130 bonus.

Fowkes completed a good weekend with a catch of 89-13-00 on peg 23 to finish runner-up while Steve Haywood (MIDDY) Leics came third with 80-03-00 on peg 12.

Results: 4 John Baker (LVS) Leics, 53-01-00, peg 11, Marina. 5 Bob Dyer (Maver) Leics, 35-04-00, peg 14, 6 Dave Smith (LVS) Lough, 34-04-00, peg 5, 7 Matt Smith (LVS) Leics, 28-07-00, peg 25, 8 Jimmy Hoare (Dynamite Baits) Notts, 25-05-00, peg 1, 9 Roger Marlow (Drennan)Leics, 24-00-00, peg 16, 10 Tony Ryan, 22-00-00, peg 9, 11 Pete Exton (LVS) Leics, 16-06-00, peg 3, 12 Dave White, DNW, peg 7, 13 Mike Tyrer, DNW, peg 21.