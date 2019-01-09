Online entries open for Frisby Fun Run

Have your say

Frisby Fun Run has launched a new website for online entries as the spring race returns for its ninth year.

Developed by local web designers, Stream, the new website allows organisers to take online entries for the first time, making it quick and easy to enter.

The new website can be found at www.frisbyfunrun.co.uk and you can also follow the event via Twitter (@frisbyfunrun) and Facebook (mini fun run series).

Frisby’s event is suitable for all abilities and ages, from two years upwards, with a course of approximately three-quarters-of-a-mile for pre-school to primary school children and two laps of the course for other ages.

This family-friendly event, on Saturday, March 30, features stream crossings and plenty of mud.

The first race starts at 2pm and all runners will receive a medal at the finish line, with trophies for individual race winners.

Food and refreshments will be available to buy on the day.

Organisers would like to kindly thank this year’s supporters: Melton Building Society, Aquarium Systems, Reptile Systems, East Midlands Airport, Samworth Brothers, Stream and Swithland Water.

Frisby Fun Run is part of a mini series, starting with Thrussington Fun Run on March 9, and finishing with Queniborough on April 6.