Old Dalby Primary top sportsability festival

Old Dalby, Sherard and Ab Kettleby primary schools took part in the Melton and Belvoir School Sports Key Stage 2 Sportsability Festival at Melton Sports Village.

This year’s event involved a broad variety of activities in a circuit format, including boccia, new age kurling, sitting volleyball, goal ball, and target throwing.

Old Dalby Primary School accumulated the highest combined score from all the events, putting them through to represent the borough at this year’s Leicester-shire and Rutland Summer Championships, on Friday, June 29.

Event organisers Melton and Belvoir School Sport would like to thank and congratulate all of the participants involved in the festival, as well as the sports leaders from Brooksby Melton College who volunteered, and Mark Beeby for training the leaders ahead of the festival.