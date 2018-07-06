Old Dalby Primary School clinch medal at county games

Have your say

Melton and Belvoir sent an 85-strong squad to compete at the Leicester-Shire and Rutland School Games Summer Championships.

The finale to this year’s school sports programme brought more than 1,000 primary-age children from 65 schools to Uppingham School Sports Centre.

Old Dalby Primary School's swimmers, pictured with Go Gold Ambassador Matt Hampson, won bronze as well as the Spirit of the Games fair play award EMN-180507-171542002

All teams represented their School Sport and Physical Activity Network (SSPANs), having pre-qualified from area finals to compete in the 12 competitions across eight sports.

Old Dalby Primary School were the borough’s only medal winners, claiming bronze as well as the Spirit of the Games award in the Year 5 and 6 swimming.

Langham Primary School also took the Spirit of the Games accolade or Rutland in the Year 3 and 4 quadkids athletics.

Blaby and Harborough were crowned the 2017/18 School Games champions, topping the medals table with 258 points, while the overall Spirit of the Games trophy was shared between South Charnwood and West Leicester.

Winners –

Quadkids Athletics Year 3/4 Mixed – North West Leicestershire; Spirit of the Games – Rutland. Quadkids Athletics Yr 5/6 Mixed – NW Leicestershire; Spirit – Rutland. Kwik Cricket Yr 5/6 Girls – North Charnwood; Spirit – West Leicester. Kwik Cricket Yr 5/6 Mixed – West Leicester; Spirit – South Charnwood. Quicksticks Hockey Yr 3/4 Mixed – NW Leicestershire; Spirit – Sth Charnwood. Quicksticks Hockey Yr 5/6 Mixed – East Leicester; Spirit – Sth Charnwood. Netball Yr 5/6 High 5 Mixed – East Leicester; Spirit – Sth Charnwood. Sportsability Key Stage 2 Mixed Pan Disability – Blaby and Harborough; Spirit – Hinckley and Bosworth; Swimming Yr 5/6 Mixed – Blaby and Harborough; Spirit – Melton and Belvoir. Tri-Golf Yr 3/4 Mixed – NW Leicestershire; Spirit – Nth Charnwood. Tri Golf Yr 5/6 Mixed – NW Leicestershire; Spirit – Oadby and Wigston. Change 4 Life Festival Yr 3/4 Mixed (non-competitive) Spirit of the Games – Rutland.