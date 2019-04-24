Old Dalby Primary School aces serve up tennis title

Have your say

Primary schools from across the borough competed in the annual Melton and Belvoir School Games Mini Orange Tennis Competition at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club.

The competition was delivered by the club’s head coach Di Burdett and fellow coach Ryan Parmar, and was supported by John Ferneley College Sports Leaders who officiated the games.

Old Dalby Church of England Primary School were crowned overall winners of the competition and will go on to represent the area in the Leicester-shire and Rutland Sport Super Series Finals taking place at Uppingham in June.

St Francis took the Spirit of the Games honours for the second year running.

Di said: “It was nice to see lots of new children taking part and lots of fun was had by all which was good to see.

“I would also like to thank the young leaders for their contribution to the smooth running of the event.”

Results – Year 3 and 4: 1 Old Dalby, 2 St Francis (Spirit of the Games winners), 3 Ab Kettleby A, 4 Captains Close, 5 St Mary’s, 6 Ab Kettleby B.

* Melton Mowbray Tennis Club offers a wide variety of coaching from mini red, aged four to eight years, through to adults.

For more information on where to play, and to get involved, call Di on 07841 380410.