Notts stars Graeme Swann, James Taylor and Darren Bicknell to feature at Vic Heppenstall memorial match

Former Nottinghamshire stars Graeme Swann and Darren Bicknell are set to play in a memorial match for late umpire Vic Heppenstall next week.

England spinner Swann and former Notts captain Bicknell are among several ex-professional cricketers who will feature in a T20 match at Belvoir Cricket Club on Friday, June 22.

Vic umpired at well over 1,500 matches and was affectionately known as Mr Belvoir EMN-181206-180651002

Former England batsman James Taylor, who grew up in Burrough-on-the-Hill, will also be at the Knipton ground signing copies of his new book Cut Short.

Vic passed away earlier this year and was a long-standing and well-regarded umpire.

A Belvoir XI will take on a Vic Heppenstall XI in the challenge match which will also feature Grantham and Notts batsman Mathew Dowman, alongside local players who knew Vic well.

Belvoir CC chairman, Andy Dann, said: “It’s an evening that will be emotional for many people.

Darren Bicknell in action for Belvoir EMN-181206-180641002

“Vic had been a member of our club for 40 years and we miss him dearly.

“We wanted to put on an event in conjunction with Vic’s family that gave people a chance to remember him from a cricketing perspective.”

He added: “We wanted to arrange a game that was a celebration of Vic’s cricketing life.

“At Belvoir, we always feel that he was ours, but the reality is he was such a wonderful person that everyone who came across him feels the same way.

“We would love to see as many people down on the evening as possible, no matter how well they knew Vic, to watch some good cricket and raise a glass to him.”

The bar and barbecue will open at 5.30pm, with the game starting at 6.30pm.