Notts coach to work with Belvoir’s young bowlers

It may be off season for cricketers but at Belvoir Cricket Club they are already thinking ahead to their 2018 campaign, with the emphasis on developing young players for the future.

And to help them with their ambitious aims, they have have signed up Nottinghamshire CCC senior coach Andy Pick to work with their bowling attack this winter.

A club spokesman said: “This year we have a new mission – to provide the best development opportunities for young players in the area.

“We are putting a much greater emphasis on coaching this winter. In fact it has already begun and we have sent over 20 players (a mix of junior and senior) to work with specialist bowling coach Andy Pick at Trent Bridge.

“Our aims are to provide technical expertise from one of the world’s best bowling coaches. The lads so far have had one session and the feedback has been superb.”

In the New Year the club are also going to be working regularly with Paul Johnson, who was the Notts batting coach for several years.

n Full winter nets start after Christmas at the King’s School, Grantham. Contact olly.clayfield@playerlayer.com for more information.